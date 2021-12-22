Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa

Adds Houthi statement, detail

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said it launched air strikes against a Houthi security forces camp in Yemen's capital Sanaa, state TV reported early on Thursday.

The operation, which the coalition said destroyed seven drone and weapons stores at the camp, was in response to a drone the coalition said had been launched from Houthi territory towards Saudi's Red Sea city of Jizan.

The Yemeni capital is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling the coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally-recognised government, for seven years.

Houthi-run Masirah TV said the strikes had hit the Sabaeen neighbourhood of Sanaa in the early hours, damaging some civilian homes and causing some damage to a maternity and children's hospital.

During the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, Houthi forces have regularly sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen.

The coalition said it carried out the operation in accordance with international humanitarian law.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Mohammed Ghobari, Lisa Barrington; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese, Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)

