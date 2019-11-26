World Markets

Saudi-led coalition says it released 200 Houthi prisoners

Asma Alsharif Reuters
A Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had released 200 Houthi prisoners to support peace efforts aimed at ending the nearly five-year war in Yemen.

The coalition also said in a statement carried on Saudi state media that it would ease restrictions on Yemeni airspace to allow flights out of the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, to transport people requiring medical treatment abroad.

The Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa.

