Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone -Saudi Press Agency

Adds no confirmation by the Houthis, context

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed on Friday an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition command also reported on Thursday night the destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in direction of the Saudi region of Najran, near Yemen's border.

The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone or missile attacks, or attempts, this month.

The Houthis, who declined comment on the latest incidents, say the drone and missile volleys serve as retaliation for coalition air strikes targeting their regions.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The war has killed more than 100,000 people, and left 80% of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine, according to humanitarian organisations.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely/Mark Heinrich)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.