Saudi-led coalition says destroyed explosive drone from Yemen Houthis

Reuters
DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen's Houthi group, in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The coalition said the drone had been aimed at civilian targets in the south of the country.

The Iran-aligned Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi's Red Sea coast.

There was no comment in Houthi-run media about the incident.

