Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile launched in direction of Najran - Saudi TV

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group in direction of Najran, a Saudi region close to the Yemeni border, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis took control of Sanaa, the capital, and went on to seize much of the north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)

