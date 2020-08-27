Saudi-Led coalition intercepts a ballistic missile launched towards Najran

US Markets

Contributors
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Published

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the city of Najran.

The statement, carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA, added the missile was launched in a way to target civilians.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country‘s north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

