Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone

CAIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.

The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday evening a booby-trapped drone launched by Houthi militia from the capital Sana towards civilians and civilian objects in the southern region.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

