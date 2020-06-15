Saudi-led coalition in Yemen cut from U.N. blacklist of parties killing children

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday removed a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition from a U.N. blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen.

Guterres wrote in his annual report to the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the coalition would "be delisted for the violation of killing and maiming, following a sustained significant decrease in killing and maiming due to air strikes" and the implementation of measures aimed at protecting children.

The annual children and armed conflict report is produced at the request of the U.N. Security Council. The Saudi-led military coalition has officially been on the blacklist for the past three years. The report found that the coalition had killed and injured 222 children in 2019.

It had been briefly added to the blacklist in 2016 and then removed by former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon pending review. At the time, Ban accused Saudi Arabia of exerting "unacceptable" undue pressure after sources told Reuters that Riyadh threatened to cut some U.N. funding. Saudi Arabia denied threatening Ban.

In an effort to dampen controversy surrounding the report, the blacklist released in 2017 by Guterres was split into two - one lists parties that have put in place measures aimed to protect children and the other includes parties that have not.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. The Saudi-led military coalition in 2015 intervened in a bid to restore the government.

The U.N. report does not subject those listed to action but rather shames parties to conflicts in the hope of pushing them to implement measures to protect children. It has long been controversial with diplomats saying Saudi Arabia and Israel both exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list.

Countries or groups can be blacklisted for killing, injuring or abusing children, abducting or recruiting children, denying aid access for children or targeting schools and hospitals.

