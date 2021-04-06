Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Tuesday, Saudi state TV reported.

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Tuesday, Saudi state TV reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis have targeted "sensitive sites" at King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with two drones. He added that the "hit was precise", but there hasn't been a confirmation from Saudi authorities.

