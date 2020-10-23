World Markets

Saudi-led coalition destroyed two Yemeni Houthi drones - Saudi state TV

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported.

Adds second drone

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular