Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups

Alaa Swilam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI ROYAL COURT

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical checkups, the state news agency reported early on Monday.

The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, Cholecystitis, the state news agency said.

