Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3%

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index climbed 2.3% in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher by rising food, beverage and transport costs, government data showed on Thursday.

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index climbed 2.3% in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher by rising food, beverage and transport costs, government data showed on Thursday.

Food and beverage prices rose 4.4%, and transport was up 2.5%, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in June compared to the previous month.

In May, inflation was at 2.2% on a yearly basis and 0.1% on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters