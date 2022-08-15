Saudi July CPI up 2.7% on food, increases from June

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from a 2.3% pace in June.

The food and beverages segment rose 3.9%, mainly due to higher food prices and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

"Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in July 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8%)," it said.

The Saudi CPI rose 0.5% in July from June, the month-on-month data showed.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)

