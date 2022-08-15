Saudi July CPI up 2.7% on food, increases from June

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from a 2.3% pace in June.

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from a 2.3% pace in June.

The food and beverages segment rose 3.9%, mainly due to higher food prices and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

"Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in July 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8%)," it said.

The Saudi CPI rose 0.5% in July from June, the month-on-month data showed.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More