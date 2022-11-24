Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers stress need to work within OPEC+ framework-statement

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

November 24, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of working within the OPEC+ framework and said they will take further measures to ensure the stability of oil market if necessary, according to a joint statement released by the Saudi Energy ministry on Thursday.

The Saudi Energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Iraqi counterpart, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, met to ensure their commitment to the OPEC+ decision, the statement said.

The Iraqi minister had arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.