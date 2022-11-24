Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers meet, review oil markets

Adds details, quotes

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on Thursday and stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023, the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Iraq's energy minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani met Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on a visit to the kingdom which began on Wednesday.

The two sides also pointed to, "the ability to take further measures, if required, to achieve balance and stability in the market," according to the statement.

OPEC+, an alliance that groups together Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and their allies, including Russia, next meets on Dec. 4 in Vienna.

In its last meeting on Oct. 5 an output cut of 2 million barrels a day was agreed.

Prince Abdulaziz said earlier this week the group remains ready to take further measures if needed to balance supply and demand.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.