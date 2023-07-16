News & Insights

Saudi inflation rate ticks down in June - govt data

July 16, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased to 2.7% in June from 2.8% the previous month, government data showed on Sunday.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 9.1% overall in June compared with the same month last year, while restaurant and hotel prices were up by 4.3% and education up by 3%, the kingdom's General Authority for Statistics data said.

On the other hand, prices for clothing and shoes fell 2.9%, communication costs were down by 0.7%, and miscellaneous personal goods and services by 0.1%.

Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been on a downward trend since starting the year at a rate of 3.4% in January.

