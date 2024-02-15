News & Insights

Saudi inflation rate rises to 1.6% in January

Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

February 15, 2024 — 12:41 am EST

Written by Pesha Magid for Reuters ->

RIYADH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate rose to 1.6% in January from 1.5% the previous month, with rising rents remaining the main driver, according to government statistics released on Thursday.

Housing rents increased by 9.3% in January 2024, with prices for villas rising by 8.2%, the General Authority for Statistics reported, while the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose 7.8% compared to the previous year.

Food and beverages prices increased by 1%, driven by the increase in the price of vegetables by 3.7%.

Restaurants and hotels prices increased by 2.4% as the price of catering services rose by 2.1%.

Education prices also increased by 1.2% mainly due to a jump in secondary education prices by 4.3%.

Compared to global inflation levels, inflation has remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia over this past year, easing from 3.4% in January 2023.

(Reporting by Pesha Magid; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Pesha.Magid@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.