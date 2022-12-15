Saudi inflation rate eases to 2.9% in November

Credit: REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

December 15, 2022 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased to 2.9% in November from 3% in October, government data showed on Thursday, with price rises driven mainly by housing costs.

Consumer prices increased slightly by 0.1% compared to October, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said.

Housing rents rose by 5.4%, pushing the overall increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels to 4.7%.

Food prices, which have been the main driver of increases in the last couple of months, increased by 3.6% while transport costs rose 4%.

The Saudi government, in its recently released budget statement, forecast inflation in the kingdom to average 2.6% by the end of 2022 "under the exceptional global circumstances."

High oil prices have helped Saudi Arabia's fiscal balance to tilt to its first surplus since 2013 this year, at 2.6% of GDP. It also revised its GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 8.5% from 8%, boosted by an expansion in non oil private sector activity.

While most Gulf central banks have raised interest rates in line with the Federal Reserve's moves - most recently on Wednesday - governments in the region have also taken measures to limit the impact of rising prices, such as capping fuel prices.

($1 = 3.7594 riyals)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.