Saudi inflation rate eases further in March to 4.9%

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate fell to 4.9% in March from 5.2% the previous month, easing further to its lowest since authorities hiked value-added tax last year to increase non-oil revenues as crude prices declined.

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's inflation rate fell to 4.9% in March from 5.2% the previous month, easing further to its lowest since authorities hiked value-added tax last year to increase non-oil revenues as crude prices declined.

"Consumer prices still reflect an increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% in July 2020," the General Authority for Statistics said.

The annual 4.9% increase was mainly due to food and transport prices, which rose 10.2% and 10.5% respectively, it said.

Annual inflation was 3.4% in 2020, picking up in the second half of the year after the VAT hike. The first half had seen mild inflation, following a deflationary trend in 2019, when the annual rate was -2.1%.

The economy of the world's top oil exporter shrank 4.1% last year, but the rate of decline slowed in the third quarter as some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The economy is expected to grow 2.9% this year, the International Monetary Fund has estimated. It has forecast consumer price inflation will average 2.7% this year.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More