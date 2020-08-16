Saudi inflation jumps to 6.1% after VAT increase

Adds analyst comment

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index jumped 6.1% in July compared with a year earlier, boosted by a tripling of value-added tax, official data showed on Sunday.

The annual inflation rate in June was 0.5%, the smallest increase since January, before the VAT increase to 15% from 5% came into effect on July 1.

The jump in annual inflation reflected price increases in most categories, the General Authority for Statistics said. Food and transport were major contributors, rising by 14.6% and 7.3% respectively.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said in May that it would triple VAT as it sought to shore up finances hit by the twin shock of low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said in a research note that private sector activity is expected to remain soft in the second half of 2020 due to the VAT increase and the impact of higher inflation on consumer spending, compounded by lower government spending and a deterioration in the labour market.

"We estimate that a rise in VAT to 15% would raise some 3.5-4.0% of GDP annually in additional non-oil revenue during normal times and after the initial impact on consumption," Malik said in the note.

"However, we expect the additional revenues to be substantially less in 2020 (c.1.0% of GDP) given the pressure we expect on household spending from COVID-19, the fiscal retrenchment and the half year of implementation."

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.