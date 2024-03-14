News & Insights

Saudi inflation inches up to 1.8% in February

Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

March 14, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate rose to 1.8% in February from 1.6% the previous month driven by increases in housing rents, government data showed on Thursday.

Prices in the subcategory of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels climbed 8.5% from a year earlier, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

Housing rents alone surged 10%, faster than the 9.3% gain for January. They account for roughly a fifth of the weighting within the consumer price basket.

Prices of food and beverages increased 1.3% in February year on year ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan which began on March 11. Vegetable prices jumped 7.6%.

While prices for restaurants and hotels as well as recreation and culture also rose, transport prices declined 0.9% due to a decrease in car sales, while clothing and footwear prices fell 4%.

Inflation has remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia compared to global levels, with government policies limiting the impact of international price increases. The impact of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea has so far been small.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.