Saudi inflation eases in May ahead of likely jump as VAT triples

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 1.1% in May from a year earlier, a smaller annual increase than in previous months as food price hikes were offset by declines in prices for items such as housing and transport.

Food prices rose by 7.4% year-on-year and were the main driver of the inflation rate in May, the General Authority for Statistics said on Wednesday.

Prices for transport, however, decreased by 3.8% year-on- year after Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco lowered domestic gasoline prices.

"The breakdown of the data showed that food inflation continued to rise, probably due to the effects of stockpiling by households," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Facing lower state revenues due to a decline in oil prices, Saudi Arabia will triple value-added tax (VAT) to 15% starting from July.

Tuvey said he expected inflation to jump on the back of the VAT increase to 5.5%-6.0% year-on-year in July and to remain around that level for much of the next 12 months. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Gareth Jones) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAUDI ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.