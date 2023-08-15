News & Insights

Saudi inflation eases further in July to 2.3%

Credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR

August 15, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased for a second consecutive month to 2.3% in July from 2.7% in June, government data showed on Tuesday.

The rise in prices was mainly driven by an 8.6% jump for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and a 1.4% increase in food and beverages, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were up 0.3% from June, when it notched a 9.1% annual rise. Food and beverage prices were 0.4% higher compared to June.

Prices for clothing and footwear dropped 3.9% in July from a year earlier, easing 0.8% from June. Furnishings, household equipment and maintenance fell 2.5% year-on-year and 0.3% from June.

Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been on a downward trend since starting the year at a rate of 3.4% in January.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.