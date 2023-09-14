News & Insights

Saudi inflation eases further in August to 2%-govt data

September 14, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation eased to 2% in August, from 2.3% the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, continuing its downwards trend this year.

The main driver of inflation remained increasing housing rents which rose 10.8%, weighing on overall higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which grew 9%, the General Authority for Statistics reported.

Food and beverage prices, the leading driver for price increases for much of last year, ticked up 0.4%, and transport prices grew 0.5%, while prices for clothing and footwear, and furnishings and household equipment decreased.

The IMF projects headline inflation to average 2.8% in 2023, before easing to 2.3% in 2024.

