Saudi govt restricts working for ride-hailing firms to Saudi nationals

RIYADH, April 1 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian government said on Wednesday that only Saudi nationals will be allowed to work for ride-hailing companies in future, a move aimed at creating jobs for young people in the private sector.

Finding jobs for hundreds of thousands of unemployed Saudis is a major challenge for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversees economic policy for the world's top oil exporter, where unemployment currently stands at 12%.

The state news agency SPA quoted the minister of human resources and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman al-Rajhi, as saying the move would help boost the income of young Saudis.

The kingdom has struggled for years to create jobs for its citizens, as private sector companies have relied on cheap foreign labour while the state education system has prepared students poorly for the market. Many Saudis also prefer higher-paying public sector jobs.

The human resources ministry has previously restricted employment in a number of retail sectors and sub-sectors to Saudis only, such as in shops selling furniture, car parts, watches, spectacles or sweets.

It also launched a programme called Nitaqat (Categories) in 2011, under which companies were encouraged to hire Saudis rather than cheaper foreign workers. Firms employing high ratios of Saudis receive preferential treatment in processing work permits.

But the programme has been slow to catch on, with unemployment among Saudis only edging down to 12% by the end of 2019 from a record level near 13% in 2018.

The government aims to create 1.2 million jobs for Saudi nationals by 2022 and cut their jobless rate to 9% by the same year and then to 7% by 2030.

