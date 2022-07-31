Saudi GDP grows 11.8% year/year in Q2 -flash estimates

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product rose by 11.8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world's top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1% increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4%.

