Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 bln

January 12, 2023 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan's economic affairs division said on Thursday.

The fund's chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan's secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.

