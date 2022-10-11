Saudi foreign minister to Al-Arabiya: OPEC+ decision purely economic and taken unanimously

CAIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said to Al-Arabiya channel on Tuesday that the OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day was purely economic and was taken unanimously.

He added that OPEC+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision, saying that the alliance seeks to stabilize the market and achieve the interests of producers and consumers.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

