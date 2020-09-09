Saudi fin minister hopes 2020 contraction will better IMF forecasts

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom will likely see an economic contraction this year, but less severe than International Monetary Fund forecasts.

"I hope, and I'm challenging Kristalina (Georgieva), we'll come quite below what they're expecting in terms of the 2020 negative growth," Mohammed al-Jadaan said, speaking to a virtual forum after IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF has previously Saudi Arabia's economy could contract by 6.8% this year.

