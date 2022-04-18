US Markets

Saudi Feb crude, products exports rise to 9.0 mln bpd - JODI

April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude and products exports in February rose to 9.0 million barrels per day (bpd), official data showed on Monday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

