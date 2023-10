DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign direct investment inflows reached 6.2 billion Saudi riyals ($1.65 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, down 21.2% on a year-on-year basis, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

($1 = 3.7512 riyals)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.