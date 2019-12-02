Saudi exchange introduces cap for Tadawul All Share Index

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock exchange Tadawul said on Monday it has introduced a cap for the equity index .TASI with a 15% threshold to reduce dominance of larger companies.

The measure comes ahead of the expected listing of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco on the Saudi exchange.

"Any constituent whose index weight reaches or exceeds the threshold will be capped in accordance with the set limit," Tadawul said in a statement.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

