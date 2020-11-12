Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just before 6 a.m. (0500GMT).

Images on Dutch television showed casings scattered on the street and bullet holes in the windows.

A police spokesman said the motive was under investigation and it was unclear who might have been responsible.

