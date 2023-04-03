World Markets

Saudi Electricity dual-tranche sukuk draw over $12 bln in demand

April 03, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

Updates with guidance, demand

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE has tightened price guidance for its sale of dual-tranche Islamic bonds comprising 10-year green sukuk and 30-year conventional Islamic paper, a bank document on the deal showed on Monday.

Guidance was tightened from initial guidance by 25 basis points (bps) for the 10-year green sukuk to around 140 bps over U.S. Treasuries and by 20 bps for the 30-year sukuk to around 220 bps over U.S. Treasuries, the bank document showed.

Orders for the 10-year tranche topped $7.5 billion and the 30-year tranche drew more than $4.5 billion in demand, both excluding interest from joint lead managers, the document said.

HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators for the sukuk sale, expected to price later on Monday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Simao)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.