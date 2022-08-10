Saudi-Egyptian Investment Co invests $1.3 bln in four Egyptian firms

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co (SEIC), owned and set up by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has acquired minority stakes in four Egyptian companies worth around $1.3 billion, Egypt's planning ministry said on Wednesday.

The four companies are Abu Qir Fertizilers and Chemical Industries ABUK.CA, Misr Fertilizers Production Company MFPC.CA, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling ALCN.CA, and E-Finance for Financial and Digital Investments EFIH.CA.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

