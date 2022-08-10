Commodities
Saudi-Egyptian Investment Co invests $1.3 bln in four Egyptian firms

Ahmed Ismail Reuters
The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co (SEIC), owned and set up by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has acquired minority stakes in four Egyptian companies worth around $1.3 billion, Egypt's planning ministry said on Wednesday.

The four companies are Abu Qir Fertizilers and Chemical Industries ABUK.CA, Misr Fertilizers Production Company MFPC.CA, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling ALCN.CA, and E-Finance for Financial and Digital Investments EFIH.CA.

