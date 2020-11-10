Saudi economy contracts 4.2% in Q3 y/y

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy shrank 4.2% in the third-quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction compared to the second quarter when the economy reeled from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.

