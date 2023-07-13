Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan plans dollar sukuk sale - document

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co 4300.SE has hired banks to arrange a planned sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Thursday.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners will hold fixed-income investor calls and meetings starting on Thursday.

A benchmark-sized sale of senior unsecured sukuk maturing in February 2029 will follow, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the arranging banks showed.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners are Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Alkhair Capital, Al Rayan Investment, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mashreq MASB.DU, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Warba Bank WARB.KW.

Issuers in neighbouring United Arab Emirates restarted debt sales from the region this week after a lull.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) raised $1.25 billion combined from the sale of conventional and Islamic bonds on Tuesday.

They followed a $300 million sukuk sale on Monday by Dubai real estate developer Sobha Realty, the first public bond sale out of the Gulf since Commercial Bank of Dubai sold $500 million in green bonds more than a month ago.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

