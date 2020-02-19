Saudi Dar Al Arkan sells $400 mln seven-year sukuk - document

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan 4300.SEsold $400 million in seven-year sukuk at 7%, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Dar Al Arkan, which began marketing the Islamic bonds at 7.375-7.5% on Wednesday, hired AlKhair Capital, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Mashreqbank, Nomura, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank to lead the deal.

The issuer received more than $1.1 billion in orders for the deal, the document said.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, will be issued through Dar Al Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd and guaranteed by Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Blair)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.