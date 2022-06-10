Saudi cuts crude supply to some Asian refiners in July -sources

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will cut their contractual volumes of crude oil in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The reduction came after the top oil exporter raised its official selling prices to unexpected high levels and as European buyers scramble to replace crude supply from Russia following the European Union's agreement to impose a gradual oil embargo on Moscow.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

