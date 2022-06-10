Saudi cuts crude supply to some Asian refiners in July -sources

Contributor
Muyu Xu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will cut their contractual volumes of crude oil in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will cut their contractual volumes of crude oil in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The reduction came after the top oil exporter raised its official selling prices to unexpected high levels and as European buyers scramble to replace crude supply from Russia following the European Union's agreement to impose a gradual oil embargo on Moscow.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters