Saudi crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mln bpd in March, says IEF

May 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in March rose to 7.52 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.455 million bpd in February, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Kavya Guduru and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.