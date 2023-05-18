News & Insights

Saudi crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mln bpd in March, says IEF

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

May 18, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen, Kavya Guduru, Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in March rose to 7.52 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.455 million bpd in February, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Kavya Guduru and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

