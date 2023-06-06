News & Insights

Saudi crown prince, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties

June 06, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

CAIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed bilateral relations, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.

They also discussed "aspects of cooperation in various fields and developments in regional and international situations", the SPA added.

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington's relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.

