Saudi crown prince meets with Turkish officials- SPA

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser, in Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Turkey is hoping for a currency swap deal with Saudi Arabia, after it established one with the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

