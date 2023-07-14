News & Insights

Saudi crown prince invited to visit UK later this year -FT

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

July 14, 2023 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - The British government has invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London with the visit expected to take place in October or November, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people briefed on the trip.

A British official confirmed to the newspaper the government had offered an invitation to the crown prince but added the precise logistics had not yet been agreed.

A spokesperson for the British government did not immediately respond for a Reuters request for comment.

