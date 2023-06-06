News & Insights

Saudi Crown Prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

June 06, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

By Humeyra Pamuk

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had an "open, candid" discussion in the early hours of Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

They discussed a full range of bilateral issues from Riyadh's potential normalisation of ties with Israel to Yemen, Sudan and human rights issues.

"There was a good degree of convergence on potential initiatives where we share the same interests, while also recognising where we have differences," the U.S. official said, adding that the meeting lasted for an hour and forty minutes.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

