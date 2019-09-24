Saudi consumer prices fall in August for eighth month in a row

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Arabia's consumer prices fell in August from a year earlier for the eighth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

BEIRUT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer prices fell in August from a year earlier for the eighth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI index fell 1.1% in August on an annual basis and rose 0.1% when compared to July, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More