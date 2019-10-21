Saudi consumer prices continue to drop in September

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer prices fell in September from a year earlier for the ninth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI index fell 0.7% in September on an annual basis and rose 0.2% when compared to August, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

