News & Insights

Companies
LMT

Saudi companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

February 05, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

RIYADH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin LMT.N has signed agreements for Saudi Arabian companies to manufacture parts of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, the company said on Monday.

These sub-contracts will enhance manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia and transfer expertise to strengthen the country’s defense industry, Lockheed said.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir Editing by David Goodman)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.