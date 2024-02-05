Saudi companies to make parts for Lockheed's THAAD defense system

RIYADH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin LMT.N has signed agreements for Saudi Arabian companies to manufacture parts of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, the company said on Monday.

These sub-contracts will enhance manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia and transfer expertise to strengthen the country’s defense industry, Lockheed said.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir Editing by David Goodman)

