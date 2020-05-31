Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop by about $20 bln in April

Adds details

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi foreign reserves dropped by roughly $20 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data published late on Sunday.

The net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) dropped to $443.75 billion in April from $464.64 billion in March.

Total reserves assets, which include foreign currency and deposits abroad as well as investment in foreign securities, dropped by nearly $25 billion month on month in April, SAMA data showed.

Saudi Arabia transferred a total of $40 billion from central bank foreign reserves to fund investments by sovereign wealth fund PIF in March and April, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Friday, adding the transfers were done on an "exceptional basis".

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is suffering from historic price lows and measures to fight the new coronavirus which have hurt its non-oil economy.

SAMA's net foreign assets had dropped by nearly $27 billion month on month in March, at their fastest rate in at least 20 years.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Samar Hassan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.