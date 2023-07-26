Saudi central bank increases repo rate by 25 bps to 6% –statement

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased key rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, it said in a statement, following the Federal Reserve's move to raise U.S. interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The repo rate was increased to 6% and the reverse repo rate was raised to 5.5%, the central bank statement said.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.