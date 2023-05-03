News & Insights

Saudi central bank increases key interest rates by 25 bps– statement

Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

May 03, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank on Wednesday increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% and its reverse repo rate also by 25bps to 5.25%, it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, whose currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
